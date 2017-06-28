Pedro Agramunt removed from EPP political group at PACE

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. A heated session took place on June 28 at the EPP political group in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), where a decision was made to remove PACE president Pedro Agramunt from the EPP political group, deputy speaker of Armenia’s Parliament and head of the Armenian delegation to PACE Ms. Arpine Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS from Strasbourg.

According to Hovhannisyan, the decision was passed with 30 votes in favor, 0 against, while 3 abstained.

By the way, those who weren’t against, didn’t take part in the voting.

“The entire Azerbaijani lobby was struggling for Agramunt”, Hovhannisyan said.

Earlier on June 26, the EPP political group of PACE voted in favor of declaring no confidence for Pedro Agramunt.