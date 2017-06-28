National Security Council didn’t discuss deploying troops to Syria – Armenia’s def. minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The latest National Security Council session didn’t discuss deploying troops to Syria, Armenia’s defense minister Vigen Sargsyan told a press conference.

“The decisions which were passed in the security council session are confidential, and I am unable to say more than its already been said in the press release. Nevertheless, I can say that except the humanitarian assistance program, which we are implementing for Syria, no additional programs – moreover deployment of troops or servicemen hasn’t been discussed at the session”, he said.

The minister didn’t rule out the discussion of such an issue in general.

“I don’t rule out that a situation might occur, when we as a state will desire to participate in the operations there, if all necessary prerequisites exist for it. Of course I’m not speaking about taking part in those operations with conscription servicemen”, he said. The minister stressed that just like in peacekeeping operations, in this case also only contract servicemen would be able to be deployed in such areas, and only upon their own will.

“This is our policy, and this policy won’t change in the near future. I don’t expect that such decision will be made in the nearest future”, he said.