Energy field one of cornerstones of Armenian-German cooperation - Ambassador

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. It is very important for Armenia to switch from traditional energy to renewable energy, and Germany believes that Armenia is on the right path in this sense, Germany’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Bernhard Matthias Kiesler said during the seminar organized for beneficiaries of ‘Promoting renewable energy’ loan program on June 28, reports Armenpress.

He said the German government has provided 150 million Euros to Armenia for implementing the renewable energy program, 50 million out of which has been spent for the restoration of Vorotan Cascade.

“The energy field is one of the cornerstones of Armenian-German bilateral cooperation. Germany is among the leading countries that switched from traditional energy to renewable energy, and I think it will be also useful for Armenia to gradually switch to renewable energy. As of today, the prices of technologies to receive renewable energy, especially solar energy are quite low, and they are capable of competing with other traditional energy sources. For a country where the main energy producer is the nuclear power plant, as well as gas-powered plants, the diversification and increase of energy resources with renewable energy is very important. By this Armenia will ensure energy security in the country, as well as will contribute to reduction of greenhouse gas emissions”, the German Ambassador said.

Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Hayk Harutyunyan attached importance to the participation of financial structures in energy field and said right financial tools and interest rates are necessary for the development of renewable energy.

“We have facilitated the process by exempting from taxes, licenses and we have more than 100 plants connected to network or are still at that stage. Moreover, we have set a tariff for up to 1MW plants and we already have a license for 3.5MW 4 plants”, the Deputy Minister said, adding that it is expected to have up to 10MW plants in future.

Harutyunyan considered the creation of solar map as a key achievement in this field. “The solar map is of high quality, and the highest technologies of the field have been used. I am convinced that later it will facilitate the work of investors. The map will be also ready by the interactive version soon”, the Deputy Minister added.