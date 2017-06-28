European Investment Bank interested in Armenia’s energy sector programs

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Mr. Ashot Manukyan held a meeting with the delegation of the European Investment Bank – led by senior credit expert Violin Silvestro.

The sides discussed issues related to the bank’s involvement in new investment programs in the energy sector and enhancement of cooperation.

The state-private sector format cooperation was especially highlighted.

The minister briefed the delegation on the planned investment programs of the energy sector, which relate to the reconstruction of the High Voltage Electricity Networks’ substations, and construction of an energy production plant from waste processing.

Speaking on the investment program, the minister mentioned that 10 of the 16 substations have already been reconstructed. Another 2 will be able to be modernized through savings as result of investment programs in the system.

Violin Silvestro thanked for presenting the investment programs in details and comprehensively and expressed the European Investment Bank’s readiness for cooperation and interest towards Armenia.