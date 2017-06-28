Armenian defense minister views supply of any armaments from any country to Azerbaijan strictly negatively

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense minister Vigen Sargsyan views the supply of any armaments from anyone to Azerbaijan strictly negatively.

“Azerbaijan is a very unpredictable country due to the absence of democratic supervision mechanisms. Its level of aggressiveness is related to the combination of domestic problems and difficult-to-analyze problems only. And in this context, be it Russian, Israeli or Turkish armaments – the supply of any weapons created big and new risks, because it is hard to predict as to who is going to make decisions in that country at any moment”, Sargsyan said at a press conference.

He stressed that Armenia has its own partnership programs with Russia. It is a strategic partnership, military-technical, military-political partnership associated with allied relations.

“We are satisfied with how this program is being implemented. This is a very ambitious program which we are expanding regularly. Our issues, which we raise during this dialogue, are more long-term and stabilizing that the supply of weapons of any quantity. We receive weapons and ammunition, which we buy in Russia, we receive weapons and ammunition under the military-technical partnership.

The things we buy, we buy based on allied principles – on domestic Russian prices, and it is a very important weapons acquisition market for us”, he said.