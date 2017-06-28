Large-scale war to cause irreparable damages to Azerbaijan’s economy, says Armenian Defense Minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan is convinced that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict cannot be solved through large-scale war, reports Armenpress.

During the meeting with reporters on June 28, the Defense Minister said there cannot be such a development of war operations which can result in settling the NK issue in favor of Azerbaijan.

“There is a risk that the large-scale war may cause irreparable damages to Azerbaijan itself and its economy. It would be foolish for the Azerbaijani leadership to consciously go to large-scale military operations. This doesn’t rule out possible escalations, as well as possible threats to hit targeted attacks. Such decisions can be easily made in a country like Azerbaijan which doesn’t have civic and democratic control. We need to always be ready, there is no alternative. That threat cannot disappoint us to the point that we will refuse from the prospect to defend our country and security and build it in a peaceful environment. We should get used to live in a regional situation which exists by keeping the country’s progress in all spheres”, the Minister said.