How it all began in Rome: Serena Williams on love story with Alexis Ohanian

The August issue of Vanity Fair will have tennis player Serena Williams on the front page, who is expecting her child with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, the ethnic Armenian entrepreneur.

Vanity Fair also wrote about the love story of the couple.

Serena and Alexis first met in 2015 in Rome. Ohanian went out to have breakfast at the hotel’s pool and sat at the table where Serena and her friends were seated.

The two began to chat, although Ohanian didn’t like tennis at all, while Williams had never heard about one of the most popular social networks – Reddit.

One thing led to another and Williams invited Ohanian to watch her upcoming match in Rome.

Although not one of her best performances, Williams won the match and invited Ohanian to another match of her’s at Roland Garros. The Reddit co-founder initially assumed that she invited him out of politeness, however decided to go anyway.

While in Paris, the two visited the Eiffel Tower, toured the city, visited the zoo and pastry shops.

Williams noticed that the entrepreneur is the kind of guy who travels with one backpack and doesn’t make plans.

In Spring of 2016, Ohanian decided to propose to Williams in Rome, where they first met. For this, he had to ‘conspire’ with Serena’s friends so that they persuade her to go to Rome. “I saw a person in her, for whom I wanted to become better”, Alexis said.

Ohanian proposed Williams to marry him at the same table where they met.

When the tennis player found out that she is pregnant, she called Ohanian to Melbourne, where she was training for an upcoming match. She initially didn’t tell him about her pregnancy and Ohanian thought that she has some health problems. When Alexis arrives, Williams gave him an envelope containing six pregnancy tests, all positive.

Later on, she won the Australian tournament.