President’s staff spent 663 million AMD for business trips in 2016

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Under the 2016 state budget 579 million AMD has been provided to the President’s staff for business trips, however within the year redistributions have been made, and as a result the money provided for business trips comprised 663 million AMD, Armen Gevorgyan – chief of the President’s staff said during the parliamentary standing committees’ discussion of the 2016 state budget performance report, reports Armenpress.

“Last year 18 official visits were made, and 579 million AMD has been provided to the staff for that purpose. However, during the year redistributions were made, and at the end of the year the money provided for business trips comprised 663 million AMD. As for the money spent on one business trip, we can propose the Finance Ministry to make such calculation since we don’t have such data”, he said.

Deputy Finance Minister, chief treasurer Atom Janjughazyan said such calculation exists, there is concrete money for business trips.