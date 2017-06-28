We need to jointly fight against Turkish denialism: Armenia’s Sharmazanov to Czech MPs

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic on June 27 organized an official reception on behalf of the head of Czech Republic-Armenia friendship group Robin Bönisch for the Armenian delegation led by Vice-Speaker of the Parliament, head of Armenia-Czech Republic friendship group Eduard Sharmazanov, press service of the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

MPs Gagik Melikyan and Vardan Bostanjyan are in the delegation. The reception was also attended by Armenia’s Ambassador to Czech Republic Tigran Seyranyan.

On April 25, 2017 the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament adopted a resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide.

Vice-Speaker Sharmazanov awarded a number of lawmakers of the Chamber of Deputies with Honorary Medal, Certificate and Memorial Medal of the Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia for the works carried out on adopting the resolution, as well as for strengthening the Armenian-Czech inter-parliamentary ties.

During the reception Sharmazanov delivered remarks stating:

“Dear Mr. Bönisch,

Dear colleagues,

The adoption of the Armenian Genocide recognition and condemnation resolution by the Czech Parliament was a serious step for support of human rights and against genocides. The Armenian Genocide was the first great crime carried out against humanity in the 20th century, and the recognition of the Genocide by the Czech Republic is your country’s response to barbarism. We are impressed with your courage, by this you prevent new genocides. It’s worth mentioning that Turkey has not changed within 102 years, it still continues its denial policy. We must be united against the Turkish denialism and for the sake of protection of human rights”.