Defense Minister attaches importance to public support for fair holding of summer draft

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry attaches great importance to fair and effective holding of the summer draft, Minister Vigen Sargsyan told reporters on June 28, reports Armenpress.

“I ask our society to be very consistent in the course of the summer draft. I think the engagement of civil society on fairly holding this process is also very important. If you are aware of violations in connection with the draft, we will be happy to be informed about that, you can inform us via our hot line. We will do everything to hold this process transparent and fair”, the Defense Minister said, adding that on July 1 he will personally visit the central gathering to follow the draft process.

President of Armenia Serzh Sarsgyan on May 15 signed a decree to conduct the 2017 summer draft and demobilization.