Justice ministry reports savings in procurement process

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of justice of Armenia made savings under certain articles of the 2016 state budget, justice minister Davit Harutyunyan said during parliamentary committee discussions of the 2016 state budget execution report.

“This is mainly due to cheaper acquisitions in the procurement process”, the minister said.

The minister highlighted the designing of legal acts and bills in the 2016 activities of the ministry: 300 legal acts were designed, whereas 280 were planned.

The minister also highlighted the legislative initiatives whereby certain economic offenses have been de-criminalized, as well as the legislative initiative regarding the eviction law, whereby the citizen cannot be evicted from his last shelter.