President’s Staff spending decreases by nearly 5%

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Presidential staff’s spending decreased by approximately 5% last year compared to 2015, Armen Gevorgyan – chief of staff of the president’s office said during parliamentary committee discussions of the 2016 state budget execution report.

“This decrease is related to several savings. By results of 2016, 439 million drams were saved and returned to the state budget”, the presidential chief of staff said.

Under the 2016 budget, the President’s Staff was provided with 4,7 billion drams, the performance of which amounted 90,72%. The President’s Staff implemented 11 programs.