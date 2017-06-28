President of Artsakh attends opening of conference on higher education

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan attended the opening of the "Issues and Prospects of Higher Education" conference launched in Stepanakert, the president’s office told ARMENPRESS.



President Sahakyan considered the organization of such a representative event dedicated to educational issues in Artsakh important and demanded, noting that the people and their inexhaustible intellectual potential constitute the greatest wealth of the country.



President Sahakyan underlined that the education and science sphere was among the most effective ways of strengthening the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity especially in the present-day globalization era, adding that as in the implementation of other significant strategic programs Artsakh needs support from Armenia and the Diaspora in the education field too.