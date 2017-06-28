‘Prokhanov has fascist ideas’ – Israeli political scientist Avigdor Eskin comments on Russian figure’s statements in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Famous Israeli political scientist, public figure Avigdor Eskin arrived in Artsakh on June 27 to meet with the country’s high-ranking leadership and discuss issues on cooperation prospects, Diplomat.am told Armenpress.

Avigdor Eskin’s visit has been organized by the initiative of Diplomat.am project. The Israeili public figure in Stepanakert met with the MPs, presented Israel’s policy on South Caucasus region’s developments and his view on Israel’s cooperation with Artsakh.

During his remarks delivered at the Artsakh Parliament, Avigdor Eskin said he arrived in Artsakh to better recognize it, understand the people of Artsakh, as well as to share his impressions from the visit in Israel.

“I came here not for telling about something, but mainly for learning. The Armenian people, who gave to the humanity numerous famous figures, deserve great attention and respect, their experience must be understood by whole humanity”, he said.

Commenting on the questions of Artsakh lawmakers, the political scientist presented his stance over the Artsakh conflict, the development prospects of Armenian-Israeli relations, the necessity to use the successful experience of Jewish repatriation in Armenia and Artsakh, as well as over a number of other topics.

Eskin said the visit of Russian public-political figure Alexander Prokhanov to Baku shows what kind of policy Azerbaijan runs. According to Eskin, Prokhanov has fascist ideas, he supports wars and crimes against humanity, and if Ilham Aliyev cooperates with such figures, Eskin definitely supports that Artsakh must have independence.

“In Russia Prokhanov is even compared with some animals, he is disrespected, whereas the Azerbaijani leadership is being encouraged when he urges to attack Artsakh and capture it”, Avigdor Eskin said in the Parliament of Artsakh.