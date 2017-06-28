Blaze rips through top floor of Old Erivan tavern in downtown Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. A blaze has destroyed the open-air café on the 7th floor of Old Erivan Tavern in downtown Yerevan.

According to the ministry of emergency situations, firefighters were notified in the morning of June 28 on a fire in the restaurant, which is located in the Northern Avenue of the city.

Multiple firefighting units and rescuers were dispatched to the address: the fire was contained at 08:57, and fully extinguished at 09:02.

The café of the tavern, which is located on the top floor was entirely burnt.

No victims were reported.