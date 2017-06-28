Gunship attacks Venezuelan Supreme Court

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. A Venezuelan police helicopter attacked the Supreme Court and a government ministry on Tuesday, escalating the OPEC nation's political crisis in what President Nicolas Maduro called an attack by "terrorists" seeking a coup, Reuters reports.

The aircraft fired 15 shots at the Interior Ministry, where scores of people were at a social event, and dropped four grenades on the court, where judges were meeting, officials said.

However, there were no reports of injuries.

"Sooner rather than later, we are going to capture the helicopter and those behind this armed terrorist attack against the institutions of the country," Maduro said.

The 54-year-old Venezuelan president has faced three months of protests from opposition leaders who decry him as a dictator who has wrecked a once-prosperous economy.

At least 75 people have died, and hundreds more been injured and arrested, in the anti-government unrest since April.