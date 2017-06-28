Trump and Macron discuss situation in Middle East and G20 summit

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump and President of France Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in the Middle East and the agenda issues of the upcoming G20 summit which will be held in Hamburg on July 7-8, the White House said in a statement, reports Armenpress.

“President Trump complimented President Macron for his leadership of the new political party that secured a majority in the French National Assembly and wished him luck in launching his legislative agenda. The two leaders also discussed the current situation in the Middle East and reviewed the agenda for the upcoming G20 Summit”, the statement said.