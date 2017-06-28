LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-06-17

LONDON, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 june:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.48% to $1872.00, copper price up by 0.29% to $5812.00, lead price up by 0.69% to $2269.00, nickel price up by 0.22% to $9120.00, tin price down by 0.13% to $19250.00, zinc price up by 0.28% to $2732.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $59000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.