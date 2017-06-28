LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-06-17
LONDON, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 june:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.48% to $1872.00, copper price up by 0.29% to $5812.00, lead price up by 0.69% to $2269.00, nickel price up by 0.22% to $9120.00, tin price down by 0.13% to $19250.00, zinc price up by 0.28% to $2732.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $59000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 08:58 European Stocks - 27-06-17
- 08:57 US stocks down - 27-06-17
- 08:55 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-06-17
- 08:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 27-06-17
- 08:53 Oil Prices Up - 27-06-17
- 06.27-21:50 Turkey wants to build wall along its border with Armenia
- 06.27-21:24 Georgian president receives Afgan Mukhtarli’s spouse
- 06.27-20:55 President of Artsakh, Minister Education and Science of Armenia discuss cooperation issues
- 06.27-20:45 President of Artsakh visits a southern military regiment
- 06.27-20:33 Aznavour awarded with medal at Armenian Consulate in Marseilles
- 06.27-19:30 Gathered around the tonir, friends feast on barbecue and kinship – The Boston Globe presents peculiarities of Armenian community in USA
- 06.27-18:55 Putin appoints representative of Russian troops in Armenia
- 06.27-18:36 PACE discussions revealed officials engaged for years in pro-Azerbaijani lobbying – Armenian lawmaker
- 06.27-18:15 Armenian exports to EEU member states rises by 25%
- 06.27-17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-06-17
- 06.27-17:29 Asian Stocks - 27-06-17
- 06.27-17:20 Armenia’s Central Bank to announce int’l tender for production of III series composite banknotes
- 06.27-16:50 Armenian people do not need to prove their centuries-old history - representative of Kazakhstan’s National Archive
- 06.27-16:45 Economist forecasts yearly 300,000 growth of visiting tourists until 2022
- 06.27-16:43 Armenian Central Bank keeps re-financing rate unchanged at 6,0%
- 06.27-16:27 President Sargsyan signs 2017-2020 state property privatization program bill into law
- 06.27-16:26 President Sargsyan convenes National Security Council session
- 06.27-16:08 Armenian man charged in US for killing his 5-year-old son
- 06.27-15:52 Armenian NPP’s 2nd power unit’s operational extension works to be completed in 2019
- 06.27-15:45 Artsakh succeeds in ensuring double-digit economic growth in past 10 years
- 06.27-15:33 Armenia’s delegation led by Parliament’s Vice-Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov departs for Czech Republic
- 06.27-15:21 Construction of Armenia-Iran & Armenia-Georgia power transmission lines to be completed in 2019
- 06.27-15:18 PACE adopts resolution which can result in Pedro Agramunt’s dismissal
- 06.27-14:40 ‘Syria’s Armenians are fleeing to their ancestral homeland’ – The Economist
- 06.27-14:14 Armenian Ambassador to Sweden meets with Uppsala Governor
- 06.27-13:57 SRC Chairman assures everyone can import product to Armenia without any obstacles
- 06.27-13:49 “No alternative for exercise of self-determination right of Artsakh people” – Armenian Parliament Speaker’s speech in Seoul
- 06.27-13:38 Armenian businessman reportedly kills self in Moscow
- 06.27-13:16 SRC Chairman sees positive trends in fight against shadow and monopolies
- 06.27-13:11 Number of Indian and UAE tourists visiting Armenia triples in percentage
11:01, 06.23.2017
Viewed 2635 times Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan named world weightlifting champion in Tokyo
20:17, 06.22.2017
Viewed 2501 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan to answer questions of fans LIVE
16:11, 06.24.2017
Viewed 2429 times Baku fails “Formula -1” and “Formula-2” races – crashes, complaints from drivers
17:29, 06.24.2017
Viewed 1942 times Defense Minister of Armenia highlights ruling out corruption cases during conscript
09:55, 06.26.2017
Viewed 1933 times Hovhannes Tumanyan’s “Barekendan” translated into Hindi, numerous works await publication