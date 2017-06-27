Turkey wants to build wall along its border with Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Turkey has decided to build a wall along its border with Armenia and Iran after a similar wall is constructed on Turkish-Syrian border, “Armenpress” reports Turkish media informs.

The Turkish leadership has decided to build a wall on Turkish-Armenian border near Ardahan, Kars and Igdir, which will be equipped with modern border security systems.

The wall on the Turkish-Iranian border will be equipped with the same systems.

The talks on building such wall started still from the beginning of the year.

According to the Turkish side, the walls are meant for preventing terrorism.