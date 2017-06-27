President of Artsakh, Minister Education and Science of Armenia discuss cooperation issues

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received minister of education and science of the Republic of Armenia Levon Mkrtchyan on June 27.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the ARtsakh President’s Office, issues related to the cooperation of the two Armenian states in the sphere of education and science were on the discussion agenda. Artsakh’s minister of education, science and sports Slava Asryan took part in the meeting.