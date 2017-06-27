Aznavour awarded with medal at Armenian Consulate in Marseilles

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. World famous Armenian singer Charles Aznavour was hosted at the Armenian Consulate in Marseilles. “Armenpress” reports deputy mayor of the city Valérie Boyer awarded Aznavour with two City Medals. Other deputy mayors of Marseilles Didier Parakian and Richard Findikyan were present at the meeting.

Aznavour said that he will continue the concerts and plans to give a concert at Bercy in 2017, which is the largest concert hall in Paris.