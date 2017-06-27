PACE discussions revealed officials engaged for years in pro-Azerbaijani lobbying – Armenian lawmaker

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The resignation process of the current PACE President Pedro Agramunt will be finished in the nearest days, member of the Armenian delegation to the PACE, member of the National Assembly of Armenia Naira Zohrabyan told “Armenpress”.

“You know that the report of the Chairperson of Committee on Rules of Procedure, Immunities and Institutional Affairs Liliane Maury Pasquier was adopted without any amendments by 154 votes for and 30 against. This assumes setting a recall mechanism for PACE high ranking officials. I think those discussions revealed those who were able to conduct hidden pro-Azerbaijani lobbying for years. The head of the Azerbaijani delegation was unable to help emotions and started to defend Agramunt, who just fled to Spain yesterday evening. The head of the Azerbaijani delegation was shouting that the Armenian side is interested in these changes, yes, but this does not go only for Agramunt, but for all those officials who for years were engaged in corruption deals, discrediting the European values and making the PACE an open auction”, she said.