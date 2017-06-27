Armenian exports to EEU member states rises by 25%

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian exports to the EAEU member states amounted to 134.5 USD during January-April, 2016. “Armenpress” reports, citing the statistical data of the EAEU member states, this number has increased by 25.4% against the same period of 2016. 97.6% of Arm,enian exports were directed to the Russian Federation. The total amount of the exports to Russia amounted to 131.2 million USD – 25.9% rise against 2016.

Exports to Kazakhstan rose by 97.7% - 1.3 million USD

Exports to Kirgizstan rose 2.4fold – 300 thousand USD

Exports to Belarus decline by 25.5% - 1.7 million USD

Armenia exported from EEU member states goods amounting to 375.2 million USD – an increase of 23.8%

Armenian exports and imports to and from the EU have also increased. Exports rose by 21.5% amounting to 182 million and 622.1 thousand USD. Imports rose by 4.3% amounting to 213 million and 870.2 thousand USD.