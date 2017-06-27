Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-06-17

YEREVAN, 27 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 June, USD exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 480.49 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.69 drams to 540.74 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 8.15 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.58 drams to 612.38 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 159.82 drams to 19236.76 drams. Silver price down by 2.76 drams to 255.36 drams. Platinum price down by 76.05 drams to 14243.16 drams.