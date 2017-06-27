Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 June

Armenia’s Central Bank to announce int’l tender for production of III series composite banknotes


YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Today’s Central Bank (CB) Council session, which was chaired by Central Bank president Arthur Javadyan, confirmed the technical characteristics and security measures of the III series composite banknotes, the CB told ARMENPRESS.

In accordance to the rules of the CB, an international tender with the participation of European publishing houses will be announced for the production of the banknotes.



