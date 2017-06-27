Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 June

Economist forecasts yearly 300,000 growth of visiting tourists until 2022


YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Economic Vilen Khachatryan highlights the growth of foreign visits to Armenia together with the 3 million tourist inflow in 2022, which is outlined under the government’s action plan.

At a press conference, the economic said according to his estimates, the tourist inflow must increase by 300,000 every year until 2022.

“I separate our tourists to 2 groups – ethnic Armenians and foreigners. Here we have an issue, because the majority of tourists are ethnic Armenians, while providing a high number of foreign visits is pretty hard. We have a task of specifically increasing this number, because we can’t bring the 7 million Diaspora Armenians of the world every year to Armenia, therefore we must work in the direction of citizens of various countries of the world”, he said.



