President Sargsyan signs 2017-2020 state property privatization program bill into law
YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan signed several bills on June 27 into laws.
The bills included the 2017-2020 privatization program of state property, the President’s Office said.
The President also signed the bills amending the territorial division law and the local self-governance law.
- 16:27 President Sargsyan signs 2017-2020 state property privatization program bill into law
- 16:08 Armenian man charged in US for killing his 5-year-old son
- 15:52 Armenian NPP’s 2nd power unit’s operational extension works to be completed in 2019
- 15:45 Artsakh succeeds in ensuring double-digit economic growth in past 10 years
- 15:21 Construction of Armenia-Iran & Armenia-Georgia power transmission lines to be completed in 2019
- 15:18 PACE adopts resolution which can result in Pedro Agramunt’s dismissal
- 14:40 ‘Syria’s Armenians are fleeing to their ancestral homeland’ – The Economist
- 14:14 Armenian Ambassador to Sweden meets with Uppsala Governor
- 13:57 SRC Chairman assures everyone can import product to Armenia without any obstacles
- 13:49 “No alternative for exercise of self-determination right of Artsakh people” – Armenian Parliament Speaker’s speech in Seoul
- 13:38 Armenian businessman reportedly kills self in Moscow
- 13:16 SRC Chairman sees positive trends in fight against shadow and monopolies
- 13:11 Number of Indian and UAE tourists visiting Armenia triples in percentage
- 12:13 Armenia receives more money from EAEU total customs fees than it transferred in 2016
- 11:48 Tax revenues increased by 11.8 billion AMD in 2016
- 11:41 Share of tax revenues increases in Armenia’s revenue structure
- 10:46 Ombudsman keeps medical checkup of servicemen under spotlight
- 10:07 Mountain trekking tourism develops rapidly in Armenia
- 09:54 Russia’s Lavrov, Secretary Tillerson discuss Syrian crisis
- 08:59 European Stocks - 26-06-17
- 08:59 US stocks - 26-06-17
- 08:57 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-06-17
- 08:56 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices down - 26-06-17
- 08:54 Oil Prices up - 26-06-17
- 06.26-21:31 President Sargsyan congratulates President of Croatia
- 06.26-21:25 President Sargsyan congratulates Iran’s Supreme Leader and President on Eid-al-Fitr
- 06.26-20:51 7 die, 54 receive injuries in RTAs in Armenia in 3 days
- 06.26-19:09 Number of tourists tripled in Artsakh in May
- 06.26-18:53 Apricot export process goes on smoothly in Armenia – 5 thousand tons already exported
- 06.26-17:36 Pedro Agramunt prefers to prolong the process of his humiliation, discrediting PACE – Naira Zohrabyan
- 06.26-17:34 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-06-17
- 06.26-17:33 Asian Stocks - 26-06-17
- 06.26-17:03 PACE President has zero confidence in Assembly: Armenia’s Arpine Hovhannisyan delivers speech at Strasbourg
- 06.26-16:41 Alexander Tsinker feels in Armenia like at home after having lived there for 28 years
- 06.26-16:32 World Bank’s working group reviews ongoing reconstruction works of electricity infrastructure in Armenia
11:12, 06.20.2017
Viewed 4732 times Uruguay’s National Institution for Human Rights concerned over Azerbaijani ‘black list’
11:01, 06.23.2017
Viewed 2578 times Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan named world weightlifting champion in Tokyo
20:17, 06.22.2017
Viewed 2448 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan to answer questions of fans LIVE
12:52, 06.20.2017
Viewed 2408 times Armenian tourists to depart for Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh through direct flight
16:11, 06.24.2017
Viewed 2372 times Baku fails “Formula -1” and “Formula-2” races – crashes, complaints from drivers