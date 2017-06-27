Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 June

President Sargsyan signs 2017-2020 state property privatization program bill into law


YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan signed several bills on June 27 into laws.

The bills included the 2017-2020 privatization program of state property, the President’s Office said.

The President also signed the bills amending the territorial division law and the local self-governance law.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Amazon keyword tool



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration