President Sargsyan convenes National Security Council session

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia, Chairman of the National Security Council (NSC) Serzh Sargsyan convened NSC session on June 27 during which issues relating to NSC 2017 actin plan were discussed, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The draft concept of management of natural resources in Armenia, as well as the situation of food safety and its further improvement issues were presented to the NSC members for discussion.

The next issue of the agenda related to the ongoing developments in the Middle East and their impact on the Armenian communities. The Foreign Minister presented information about the issue to the session participants.

The Council members approved the draft concept of management of natural resources in Armenia which has been presented by Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Ashot Manukyan. The development of the concept aims at using and maintaining mineral resources, lands, forests, water resources, as well as defining priorities in accordance with latest standards.

The concept forms the goals of the activity implementing in the field, the state regulation principles and issues, as well as improvement of management system of natural resources. The main objective of the document is to form and develop a common management system for natural resources.

As a result of the discussion of the concept, President Sargsyan tasked the NSC secretariat to make an amendment in the draft concept within a week and submit it for approval taking into account the proposals made at the session.

The next issue of the agenda concerned the situation of food safety and its further improvement issues. Agriculture Minister Ignati Arakelyan reported on the field problems, and the reports of Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan and Emergency Situations Minister Davit Tonoyan on the current issue were presented to the NSC members for discussion.

Based on the discussion, the government was assigned to ensure proper implementation of its 2017-2021 action plan deriving from the concept of ensuring food safety as approved by the order of President Sargsyan. It was also tasked to install effective measures to prevent damages caused to agriculture from hails and natural disasters.

After listening to the FM’s report on the ongoing developments in the Middle East and their impact on the Armenian communities, President Serzh Sargsyan said Armenia is definitely concerned over the situation of large Armenian communities in the Middle East, their cultural and educational centers, as well as its religious and historical heritage.

The President tasked to continue making efforts to ensure the safety of our compatriots in the Middle East, take care of the needs of Syrian-Armenian refugees and maintain the Armenian religious, historical-cultural heritage. Serzh Sargsyan also assigned to continue the works with partner states and international structures for ensuring the continuous assistance to Syrian-Armenians and to be ready to react to all non-favorable developments, by at the same time strengthening and deepening the level of Armenia’s traditional ties with the Arab countries.