Armenian man charged in US for killing his 5-year-old son

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. For more than two months, family members, volunteers and more than 22 law enforcement agencies have scoured Southern California to answer one question: Where is 5-year-old Aramazd?

Last week, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office filed a murder charge against the child’s father Aramazd Andressian. Detectives scooped him up in Las Vegas, Los Angeles Times reports.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives brought scent dogs and drones to comb a South Pasadena park near where the boy’s father lived. Divers searched a lake in Santa Barbara County. And a $30,000 reward was offered for information that could help find the boy.

Meanwhile, surveillance teams monitored the only named person of interest in the disappearance: the child’s father, Aramazd Andressian Sr. The investigators recently noticed some troubling developments on him, for instance, he changed his hair color, shaved off his beard and began making plans to head to a country where he could avoid extradition back to the US.

Investigators believe that 35-year-old Aramazd killed his son because of tumultuous divorce proceedings with his estranged wife. “Investigators believe this was a pre-planned event,” sheriff’s Lt. Joe Mendoza said.

Sheriff’s homicide Det. Louie Aguilera said he and has partner had stayed in constant contact with Aramazd’s mother during the entire course of the investigation. The detective read aloud a statement that she provided about her son, whose nickname was Piqui. “My heart is shattered, and I will miss my son immensely each and every second of every day for the rest of my life. Piqui was everything great in my life, and I cannot imagine the emptiness and void that I will bear until we are together again someday”, Ana Estevez’s statement said.