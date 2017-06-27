Armenian NPP’s 2nd power unit’s operational extension works to be completed in 2019

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The operational extension works of Armenia’s nuclear power station’s 2nd power unit is scheduled to be completed in 2019, deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Hayk Harutyunyan said during the 2016 state budget’s execution discussion at the parliament’s joint session of the economic affairs committee and the fiscal and budgetary affairs committee.

The extension works of the power unit’s operation period is carried out at the assistance of Russia’s government, the deputy minister said.

In 2016, the Meghri and Agarak gas distribution network construction grant program, carried out by the assistance of Iran, was fully completed.