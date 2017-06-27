Construction of Armenia-Iran & Armenia-Georgia power transmission lines to be completed in 2019

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The construction of Armenia-Iran and Armenia-Georgia high-voltage electricity transmission lines (overhead) is scheduled to be completed in the end of 2019, deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Hayk Harutyunyan said during the 2016 state budget’s execution discussion at the parliament’s joint session of the economic affairs committee and the fiscal and budgetary affairs committee.

According to the deputy minister, the construction will result in the Armenia-Iran transmission capacity reaching 1000-1200 megawatt from 300, and the Armenia-Georgia line’s capacity will reach 300 megawatt from 200.

The construction will contribute to the development of the mutually beneficial Russia-Georgia-Armenia-Iran regional cooperation.