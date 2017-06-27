PACE adopts resolution which can result in Pedro Agramunt’s dismissal

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted a resolution on the principle of accountability of its members during the PACE summer session in Strasbourg, reports TASS.

The document aims at creating dismissal mechanism of PACE leaders in its rules of procedure which can result in dismissal of PACE President Pedro Agramunt in future.

The resolution has been adopted within the frames of discussing the ‘Recognition and implementation of the principle of accountability in the Parliamentary Assembly’ report which has been developed by representative of Switzerland Liliane Maury Pasquier. She is the chairperson of the PACE Committee on Rules of Procedure, Immunities and Institutional Affairs.