Armenian Ambassador to Sweden meets with Uppsala Governor

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Sweden Artak Apitonyan visited the city of Uppsala on June 26 where he met with newly-appointed Governor Göran Enander, press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry told Armenpress.

During the talk the sides exchanged views on Armenian-Swedish relations agenda and intensification of bilateral ties, discussed in-detail cooperation directions and outlined the spheres of mutual interest such as mining industry, nature protection, healthcare and energy.

At the request of Governor Göran Enander, the Armenian Ambassador presented Armenia’s stances on the recent regional developments, as well as the Armenia-EU relations.

The two officials touched upon the history of forming decentralized cooperation between Uppsala and Armenia’s Lori province, the process of implementation of agreements reached during the visits of Lori Governor and Armenian Healthcare Minister to Uppsala.

Agreement was reached to organize mutual visits of working groups, as well as the visit of Governor Göran Enander to Armenia aimed at further boosting bilateral ties.