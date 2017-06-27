SRC Chairman assures everyone can import product to Armenia without any obstacles

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) Vardan Harutyunyan assures that everyone can import a product to Armenia without any obstacles, reports Armenpress.

Asked whether the border is open for all importers, everyone what wants can import to Armenia, the SRC Chairman gave positive answer. “For sure. Bring an example that someone wants to import something and tax and customs agencies hinder it”.

Commenting on the reporter’s question how many companies import sugar, Vardan Harutyunyan said more than 20 companies are importing sugar to Armenia. However, he couldn’t answer how many companies are importing banana to the country.

Asked if competition is ensured, why there is no deflation, the SRC Chairman stated that the reason is the increase of taxes.