Armenian businessman reportedly kills self in Moscow

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Russian law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the death of Vachik Abgaryan, an Armenian businessman who was reportedly shot dead in Moscow.

Russian media reported that the man owns a large construction company and he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the heart.

Conflicting reports appeared after the death of the man, when other media outlets said that the businessman was actually gunned down by an unknown assailant.

TASS later reported that the death is a suicide, citing sources.