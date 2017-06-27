SRC Chairman sees positive trends in fight against shadow and monopolies

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) Vardan Harutyunyan sees positive trends in the results of fight against monopolies and shadow, reports Armenpress.

Asked whether they manage to get major economic entities out of the shadow, fight against oligarchs so that there will be no monopolies in the country, the SRC Chairman assured that they are fighting against the shadow and monopoles every day.

“I can assure you that we are fighting against monopolies and shadow every day. Whether we have results or not, I think the figures of 5 months of the budget performance show that there are positive trends”, he told reporters in the Parliament.

Asked whether they consider the inspections in Catherine Group in this context, he stated: “Catherine Group is an economic entity where any problem can emerge like in every economic entity. If we have any risk at any company, of course, they must be checked”.

Commenting on the question whether they will carry out inspections in Alex Textile company, he said they will do it if necessary.