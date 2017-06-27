Number of Indian and UAE tourists visiting Armenia triples in percentage

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Under the 2016 state budget of Armenia 185 million 700 thousand AMD has been provided for assistance to tourism development programs, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments Emil Tarasyan said at the joint session of parliamentary standing committees on economic affairs and financial and budgetary affairs, Armenpress reports.

“Both qualitative and quantitative growth has been recorded in the field in 2016. Over the past 5 years the increase of incoming tourism visits comprised 9%. Last year the increase of our incoming tourism visits was 5.7%”, the Deputy Minister said.

He added that these rates are maintained, however, the Government has set a new bar through which it is expected to reach the number of tourists visiting Armenia to 3 million in the upcoming years.

“Increase in number of tourists visiting Armenia has been recorded from Russia, Georgia, Iran, Ukraine, and the US. Those are the first five countries, however in terms of percentage the number of tourists visiting Armenia from India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been tripled. We need to carry out nearly 20 actions to reach the set 3 million bar. It has been targeted that 1.5 million out of 3 million must be Diaspora-Armenians”, Emil Tarasyan stated.