Armenia receives more money from EAEU total customs fees than it transferred in 2016

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has received 52.9 billion AMD from total customs fees of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2016, however, within a year a total of 33.9 billion AMD has been transferred, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) Vardan Harutyunyan said at the joint session of parliamentary standing committees on economic affairs and financial and budgetary affairs, reports Armenpress.

“In other words, we have received more than 19 billion AMD customs fee than we have transferred”, he said.

The SRC Chairman added that compared to the previous year less than 3 billion AMD from the EAEU total customs fees has been transferred to Armenia.