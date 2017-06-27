Tax revenues increased by 11.8 billion AMD in 2016

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Last year the tax revenues of the state budget comprised 1 trillion 79.7 billion AMD providing the state budget program with 96%, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Vardan Harutyunyan said during the joint session of parliamentary standing committees on economic affairs and financial and budgetary affairs, reports Armenpress.

“Although the 2016 macroeconomic environment and the changes made in the Tax Code were not favorable for reaching tax revenue growth, we managed to end the year by collecting 1.1% or more than 11.8 billion AMD tax compared to the previous year”, he said.

According to him, a number of factors affected the budget’s tax revenue performance which are the followings: unfavorable macroeconomic environment as a result of which 80 billion AMD has not been paid, reduction of taxable imports from third countries 6.8%, a total of 4.2 billion AMD revenue has been lost.