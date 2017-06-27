Share of tax revenues increases in Armenia’s revenue structure

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Share of tax revenues has increased in Armenia’s revenue structure in 2016, Atom Janjughazyan – Deputy Finance Minister, Chief Treasurer, said during the discussion of the 2016 state budget performance report in the parliamentary standing committee on economic affairs, reports Armenpress.

“Based on the 2016 results the share of tax revenues comprised 92%. In terms of taxes and fees the budget has been replenished by 1 trillion 80 billion AMD which comprises 21.3% of GDP, instead of the predicted 20.7%”, the Deputy Minister said.

He added that main part of tax revenues comprised cash access over the VAT, 391 billion AMD which comprises 36.2% of tax revenues.

“The next is the income tax budget with a total of 332.7 billion AMD (30.8%). And the next is the profit tax with 127.2 billion AMD or 11.8%”, he said.