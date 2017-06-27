Ombudsman keeps medical checkup of servicemen under spotlight

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ombudsman is responding to any call or report of draftees or their parents, Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said.

“We apply to the defense ministry to get various kind of clarifications, as well as we propose to carry out double medical checkup for draftees and we follow its implementation.

According to the Ombudsman, defense ministry officials, as well as family members of servicemen are regularly invited to the servicemen’s rights committee of the Ombudsman, which includes representatives of NGOs.

“We discuss all issues regarding servicemen. We currently prepare amendment bills of legal acts, which relate to existing flaws in the system”, Tatoyan said.