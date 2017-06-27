Russia’s Lavrov, Secretary Tillerson discuss Syrian crisis

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed issues related to the Syrian crisis settlement during a phone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, reports Armenpress.

The talk was held by the initiative of the American side.

The officials highlighted the necessity of strengthening ceasefire regime, in particular, through Astana process, fight against terrorist groups and preventing attempts to use chemical poisonous agents.

Lavrov urged the US to take measures to prevent provocations against Syrian government troops who fight against terrorists.

The sides agreed to continue talks, including also over bilateral agenda issues.