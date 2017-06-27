LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-06-17

LONDON, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.67% to $1863.00, copper price down by 0.03% to $5795.00, lead price up by 2.11% to $2253.50, nickel price down by 1.09% to $9100.00, tin price down by 0.26% to $19275.00, zinc price down by 0.07% to $2725.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.85% to $59000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.