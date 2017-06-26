Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 June

President Sargsyan congratulates President of Croatia


YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the declaration of independence and sovereignty of the Republic of Croatia, , “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.



