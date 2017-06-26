President Sargsyan congratulates Iran’s Supreme Leader and President on Eid-al-Fitr

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to President of Iran Hassan Rouhani and the Supreme leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and the friendly people of Iran on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Islamic month of Ramadan, wishing them good health and success, and progress and further development for the Islamic Republic of Iran, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.