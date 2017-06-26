7 die, 54 receive injuries in RTAs in Armenia in 3 days

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. According to the operations reports of Police of the Republic of Armenia, 22 out of 29 cases of infliction of bodily injuries registered in the territory of the republic from June 23 to June 26 as well as 21 cases of theft, 5 cases of swindling, 2 cases of hooliganism, 1 case of banditry, 1 case of squandering have been detected, 1 case of detection of narcotics and 1 case of seizure of arms and ammunition have been registered, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Police of Armenia.

From earlier committed crimes 4 cases of theft, 1 case of infliction of bodily injuries, 1 case of swindling and 1 case of car theft has been detected.

Over the past 3 days, 30 road traffic accidents have been registered in the republic: 7 persons died, 54 people got bodily injuries of varying levels of gravity.