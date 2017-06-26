Apricot export process goes on smoothly in Armenia – 5 thousand tons already exported

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. By now Armenia has exported 5 thousand tons of apricot, and 3 thousand of which during the last 4 days, Deputy Agriculture Minister of Armenia Robert Makaryan told “Armenpress”. According to him, the export process goes on smoothly.

“The RF is the main direction of Armenian apricot exports. Nearly one ton has been exported to the United Arab Emirates, 128 tons to Georgia, and the rest to Russia”, Makaryan said, assuring that numerous legal and natural persons are involved in the apricot export process since the demand for this fruit is rather great in Russia and there are a lot of exporters.

Referring to the complaint over lower prices for apricot in the Russian market, the Deputy Minister explained that this year the apricot season was delayed by 10 days in Armenia, and during the period apricots from Uzbekistan and other countries have entered the Russian market, lowering the prices.