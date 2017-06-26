Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-06-17
YEREVAN, 26 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 June, USD exchange rate is up by 0.06 drams to 480.45 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.45 drams to 537.05 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.06 drams to 8.13 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 0.50 drams to 610.80 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price is up by 78.10 drams to 19396.58 drams. Silver price is up by 2.04 drams to 258.12 drams. Platinum price is down by 90.88 drams to 14319.21 drams.
