Asian Stocks - 26-06-17
TOKYO, 26 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 26 June:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.10% to 20153.35 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.05% to 1612.21 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.87% to 3185.44 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.79% to 25871.89 points.
- 18:53 Apricot export process goes on smoothly in Armenia – 5 thousand tons already exported
- 17:36 Pedro Agramunt prefers to prolong the process of his humiliation, discrediting PACE – Naira Zohrabyan
- 17:34 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-06-17
- 17:33 Asian Stocks - 26-06-17
- 17:03 PACE President has zero confidence in Assembly: Armenia’s Arpine Hovhannisyan delivers speech at Strasbourg
- 16:41 Alexander Tsinker feels in Armenia like at home after having lived there for 28 years
- 16:32 World Bank’s working group reviews ongoing reconstruction works of electricity infrastructure in Armenia
- 16:07 2016 Central Bank maintenance spending for administrative apparatus amounts 6,68 billion drams
- 15:55 Armenia’s membership to EEU is positive – Vice PM says
- 15:36 Israeli delegation led by Minister of Regional Cooperation to arrive in Armenia
- 15:02 Significant growth of export over import contributed to 2016 economic growth, says CBA President
- 14:53 PACE political group declares no confidence for Agramunt
- 14:46 Armenia’s Arpine Hovhannisyan elected PACE Vice-President
- 14:29 Armenian Armed Forces draw respective conclusion from Azerbaijan’s military exercises
- 14:21 Armenian Air Force marks 25th anniversary of establishment – fighter jets display awe-inspiring maneuvers in spectacular show
- 14:17 Armenian Armed Forces fully capable of preventing war – Chief of General Staff
- 14:12 Eight servicemen in fair medical state after June 24 car crash, says defense min. spokesman
- 14:11 Creation of Journalists Trade Union in Armenia to help searching solutions for several problems
- 13:46 Armenia discusses exporting phytosanitary products via Upper Lars in simplified procedure
- 13:31 2015 economic growth would be lower if not for Armenia’s membership to EEU, says finance minister
- 13:19 Armenia’s Parliament Speaker meets with Chairman of Mazhilis of Kazakhstan
- 12:45 Cutting state’s share in GDP is incorrect, says Armenia’s finance minister
- 12:38 Temperature to reach +38 in Yerevan, Armenia
- 12:20 Finance Minister highlights importance of stabilization and decline of state debt-GDP ratio
- 12:06 Armenia’s Government moves on gradually stabilizing state debt
- 11:48 Armenia’s revenue committee chief takes part in Customs Union session in Kazakhstan
- 11:18 Armenia’s foreign debt amounts to 4,3 billion dollars
- 10:49 Artsakh President attends event dedicated to 15th anniversary of ‘Base Metals’ CJSC
- 10:40 ‘We should pay great attention on what results the expenses gave’, says PM
- 10:17 Martin Schulz urges Turkey’s Erdogan to release detained reporters
- 10:04 Kazakhstan interested to work with Armenia’s National Archive to carry out joint projects
- 09:55 Hovhannes Tumanyan’s “Barekendan” translated into Hindi, numerous works await publication
- 09:28 Mulberry festival to be held in Armenia on July 1
- 06.24-17:29 Defense Minister of Armenia highlights ruling out corruption cases during conscript
- 06.24-16:11 Baku fails “Formula -1” and “Formula-2” races – crashes, complaints from drivers
11:12, 06.20.2017
Viewed 3882 times Uruguay’s National Institution for Human Rights concerned over Azerbaijani ‘black list’
18:08, 06.19.2017
Viewed 2049 times Armenian Premier gets acquainted with new investment projects in textile production
11:01, 06.23.2017
Viewed 1725 times Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan named world weightlifting champion in Tokyo
20:17, 06.22.2017
Viewed 1607 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan to answer questions of fans LIVE
12:52, 06.20.2017
Viewed 1590 times Armenian tourists to depart for Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh through direct flight