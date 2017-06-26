Asian Stocks - 26-06-17

TOKYO, 26 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 26 June:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.10% to 20153.35 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.05% to 1612.21 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.87% to 3185.44 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.79% to 25871.89 points.