Alexander Tsinker feels in Armenia like at home after having lived there for 28 years

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Former member of the Israeli Knesset, founder of Israel-Armenia parliamentary friendship group Alexander Tsinker, who has arrived in Armenia to discuss the ongoing works of the newly established Armenian-Israeli social forum, feels in Armenia like at home every time he arrives in Armenia. The former Knesset member has lived in Yerevan for 28 years and now he assures – today’s Yerevan has changed.

“When arrive at “Zvartnots” I remember the years when I went on business trips and then returned to Armenia I felt that I am coming home. Last time I was in Armenia in 2006, and I can say that much has changed during these 11 years. Now Yerevan seems to be a holiday-city. I have the impression that people who have arrived in Armenia with me have come here not with me, but to me”, “Armenpress” reports Tsinker told the reporters.

Alexander Tsinker noted that Armenia has some problems and Israel is ready to present its experience, for instance, its fight against emigration. “We should do so that people do not abandon Armenia, but vice the versa, they should come back. Israel does a lot in this direction”, he said.